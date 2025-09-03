KOTA BHARU: The Education Ministry (MOE) will ensure that the safety of students along the Malaysia-Thailand border remains top priority.

Its minister, Fadhlina Sidek, said various measures have already been implemented to ensure student security following the bomb explosion in Sungai Golok, southern Thailand, yesterday.

She said her ministry is collaborating with national security forces, especially in areas involving students who cross the border daily to attend school.

“Initial measures have been taken, including placing them in school hostels or with relatives who can ensure their safety. Efforts are also underway to assess the need to establish special hostels for primary school students involved, which is in line with sustainable development principles,“ she said.

Fadhlina said this in response to questions on the safety of students living in Sungai Golok, across Thailand, who attend school in Rantau Panjang, Pasir Mas.

She said this after attending the 2025 Kelantan state level Ramadan Jaulah Programme organised by the MOE today.

Fadhlina also advised parents to discuss with the State Education Department (JPN) to ensure their children are placed in hostel facilities within the country, making it easier for authorities to monitor them and ensure their safety while attending school.

She reminded parents to prioritise their children’s safety and seek assistance from JPN to ensure their education is not disrupted.

Yesterday, Kelantan Police Chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat confirmed that no Malaysians were involved in the Sungai Golok shooting and bomb explosion incident.

Earlier, Thai police said that an explosion occurred at a security checkpoint outside the Sungai Golok District Office on Jalan Sungai Golok-Sungai Padi, followed by gunfire from a group of attackers, resulting in the deaths of at least two Thai security personnel and injuries to eight others.

Following the incident, the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) tightened security along the Malaysia-Thailand border.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said that PDRM is closely monitoring developments in the Narathiwat region and has immediately enforced strict security measures until the situation is deemed safe.

Meanwhile, in a statement today, the Foreign Ministry advised Malaysians travelling to or residing in southern Thailand, including Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat, to exercise caution and remain vigilant following recent security incidents in the area.

The ministry urged Malaysians to postpone all non-essential travel to these regions for now.

