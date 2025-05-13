ALOR GAJAH: A married couple pleaded not guilty at the Alor Gajah Sessions Court here today to charges of neglecting their two-month-old baby, resulting in serious injuries earlier this month.

According to the charge sheet, Nur Khairunnisa Jusni and Muhamad Nor Azmi Abdullah, both 22 years old, are accused of exposing their baby to conditions that could have resulted in injuries to his head and body.

The alleged incident took place at a house on Jalan Seri Pelangi 4, Taman Seri Pelangi, in Alor Gajah between May 2 and May 5.

They face charges under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001, read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code, which carries a penalty of a fine of up to RM50,000 or a prison sentence of up to 20 years, or both.

Deputy public prosecutor Muhamad Ali Hussain requested that no bail be granted to the accused due to the serious nature of the case but left the decision to the discretion of the court.

Meanwhile, counsel Mohammed Hissham Ramdzan, representing both accused, requested a lower bail, noting that the charges were joint and that Muhamad Nor had recently started working, while Nur Khairunnisa, a housewife, had just completed her confinement period.

Judge Aiza Khairuddin set bail at RM10,000 for each accused, with additional conditions, they must surrender their passports to the court, report to the nearest police station once a month, and refrain from contacting witnesses.

The court set June 12 as the next mention date for document submission.

The baby was initially taken to Alor Gajah Hospital by his mother for treatment before being referred to Melaka Hospital.

Medical staff at Melaka Hospital raised concerns about possible abuse after conducting examinations, including a CT scan, which revealed both recent and older injuries to the baby’s head, as well as bruises and cuts on his body and neck.