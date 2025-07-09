Court allows MACC to amend asset freeze notice for Daim’s widow

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court has permitted the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to amend its notice of motion concerning the freezing of assets worth GBP132 million in London, allegedly owned by the late Tun Daim Zainuddin’s widow, Toh Puan Na’imah Abdul Khalid, and her family.

The assets include two commercial properties at St Mary Axe and One Crown Court, three luxury residences at Bryanston Square, Bryanston Mews, and Lancaster Gate, two residential units at Gloucester Place, and a CAF Bank Limited (UK) account held by The Ilham Foundation.

Judge Datuk Azhar Abdul Hamid granted the application after deputy public prosecutor Maziah Mohaide explained that the amendments involved adding details to the notice of motion dated May 30, 2025. These changes included updating property addresses, title numbers, and purchase values to comply with UK enforcement standards.

Meanwhile, lawyer Syed Afiq Syed Albakri, representing Na’imah, disclosed that six companies, including The Ilham Foundation, had sought to intervene in the MACC’s asset freeze application. However, Maziah objected to their involvement.

Judge Azhar directed the prosecution to file an affidavit in response to the intervention request by July 25, with the six companies required to submit their replies by August 6. Case management was scheduled for August 8.

On May 22, MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki confirmed that eight investigation papers were initiated based on new information from external agencies regarding undisclosed assets linked to Daim, his family, and proxies.

Azam stated that the latest findings revealed assets not declared during the 2023 probe.