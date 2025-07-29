Court of Appeal dismisses ex-soldier’s challenge over COVID-19 vaccine refusal

PUTRAJAYA: The Court of Appeal today rejected a former soldier’s bid to challenge his discharge from the Malaysian Armed Forces for refusing the COVID-19 vaccination.

A three-judge panel, led by Justice Datuk Azimah Omar, ruled that the termination was lawful and free from procedural flaws.

Justice Azimah stated, “The court is of the view that the appeal is without merit and therefore, dismissed.”

No costs were awarded.

The bench included Justices Datuk Wong Kian Kheong and Datuk Ismail Brahim.

Wan Ramli Wan Seman, 43, had filed a judicial review against his 2021 termination, naming military officials and the government as respondents.

He sought to nullify his discharge letter, arguing it deprived him of pension rights under the Federal Constitution.

The High Court previously ruled that the termination followed legal procedures and was not irrational or discriminatory.

Wan Ramli’s lawyer, Hafiz Norkhan, represented him in the appeal, while federal counsel defended the respondents. – Bernama