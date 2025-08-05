Court orders Caprice to remove defamatory Instagram posts about businessman

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court has ordered rapper Caprice to immediately remove defamatory Instagram posts about businessman Datuk Seri Jeyenderan Ramasamy.

Judge Datuk Ahmad Shahrir Mohd Salleh granted an ad-interim injunction after Jeyenderan filed a lawsuit alleging that Caprice, whose real name is Ariz Ramli, had posted false claims linking him to criminal activities.

The court also barred Caprice from making further defamatory statements pending a full hearing. Jeyenderan’s legal team confirmed the ruling, while Caprice’s lawyer acknowledged the order. The plaintiff, a shipping company CEO, claimed the posts damaged his reputation and caused financial losses.

Jeyenderan stated that the posts, uploaded on July 10, falsely accused him of gangsterism and armed threats without evidence. He argued that Caprice, who has over 1.5 million Instagram followers, intended to harm his reputation. The defamatory content allegedly led to the cancellation of keynote speaking engagements in Dubai, Turkey, and India, costing him RM1 million in lost contracts.

A letter of demand was issued on July 15, but Caprice rejected the terms through his lawyers. Jeyenderan is now seeking RM3 million in damages for reputational harm, alongside an injunction to prevent further defamation and a public apology. - Bernama