Govt mulls new law to tackle online drug sales

KAJANG: The government is reviewing the need to amend existing laws or introduce a new act to combat the growing trend of drug sales conducted via online platforms.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the matter has been raised at the Cabinet Committee on Combating Drug Abuse, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

“In the past, this method of selling didn’t exist. Now, buyers place orders online, so we need to revisit the legal and regulatory framework to strengthen it,” he told a press conference yesterday after closing the i-Deen recovery programme at the National Anti-Drugs Agency (Nada) headquarters in Kajang.

Also present were Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Shamsul Anuar Nasarah, Nada director-general Datuk Ruslin Jusoh, Home Ministry secretary-general Datuk Awang Alik Jeman and Federal Narcotics Crime Investigation Department director Datuk Hussein Omar Khan.

Saifuddin said the issue of the sale of drugs online is complex and involves multiple agencies.

“For instance, the supply of drugs falls under the Home Ministry but when transactions occur on digital platforms, it involves the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry.

“If they use e-commerce platforms such as Shopee, detection is relatively easier. But when they operate through social media channels like WhatsApp or Facebook, enforcement becomes more difficult,” he said, adding that the delivery process adds another layer of challenge.

He said the trend of selling drugs online is rising and deeply worrying, as these transactions are discreet and harder for authorities to detect.

“We are aware of the issue. That’s why the government is currently reviewing existing legislation to ensure it stays relevant with evolving modus operandi.”

The Cabinet committee on drug issues meets three times a year, with the most recent meeting held in June.

Saifuddin said the proposal to address the issue was tabled during the last meeting as an information paper.

“No decision has been finalised yet. Discussions are ongoing, but our direction is clear – we will either amend current laws or introduce a new act specifically to tackle online drug transactions.”

theSun had earlier reported that the Magic Mushroom liquid – laced with synthetic drugs – is being sold online for as low as RM1 per drop, making it easily accessible to youths and first-time users.

Saifuddin also said Nada aims to achieve an 80% recovery rate among drug addicts receiving treatment at its centres.

“Currently, recovery rate stands at 79%. The agency is targeting 80% by next year.”

Earlier, in his speech, Ruslin said the i-Deen programme is part of Nada’s ongoing rehabilitation efforts.

The event featured three competitions – Quran memorisation (hafazan), Quran recitation (tilawah) and nasyid – involved patients from Nada treatment centres nationwide.

“The rehab process at Nada is continuous. The programme aims to produce religious role models among recovering addicts, helping to prepare them for reintegration into society.”