Court orders mental evaluation for teacher accused of slashing wife

BALIK PULAU: A male teacher accused of slashing his wife last month has been ordered by the Sessions Court to undergo mental health evaluation at Hospital Bahagia Ulu Kinta.

Judge Ahzal Fariz Ahmad Khairuddin granted the evaluation request for Muhammad Nazmi Izzuddin Muhamad Zubairi under Section 342 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

The accused responded with “I don’t understand” when asked if he comprehended the charge read against him.

Muhammad Nazmi Izzuddin faces charges of attempting to kill his 28-year-old wife Hanis Sofea Hamdan by slashing her with a knife.

The alleged incident occurred at their Taman Tunas Muda residence in Sungai Ara at 5.45am on August 27.

The charge under Section 307 of the Penal Code carries a maximum 20-year prison sentence upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor R Lushani requested the hospital referral based on a Penang Hospital doctor’s recommendation.

Defence lawyer Yazid Khairul Azman raised no objections to the mental evaluation request.

The court set October 8 for mention to review the accused’s mental health assessment report. – Bernama