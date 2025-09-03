Court orders psychiatric evaluation for man accused of murdering mother

ALOR SETAR: The Magistrates’ Court here today ordered a man accused of murdering his mother to undergo a one-month psychiatric evaluation.

Magistrate Nur Syifa Mohd Hamzah issued the order against Abd Rahman Harun, 43, following the prosecution’s request for a mental assessment before his plea could be recorded.

He is accused of murdering Isah Salleh, 68, at a house in Kampung Bok-Bok, Mukim Derga, between 7 am and 8 am on March 2.

Charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code, he faces the death penalty or up to 40 years in prison, along with a minimum of 12 strokes of the cane, upon conviction.

The accused, clad in a gray T-shirt, only nodded in acknowledgment as the charge was read.

The magistrate then ordered him to be sent to Hospital Bahagia Ulu Kinta for a psychiatric evaluation to determine his mental state and set the next case mention for April 10.

Deputy public prosecutor Nur Huda Diyanah Amir Hamzah appeared for the prosecution, while the accused was unrepresented.