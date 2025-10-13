Court rejects masseuse’s bid for second psychiatric evaluation

KUALA LUMPUR: The Sessions Court has rejected a female masseuse’s application for a second psychiatric evaluation in her case involving fake marriage certificate posts featuring a royal family member.

Judge Suhaila Haron ruled that Persana Avril Sollunda, 43, does not need to undergo another psychiatric assessment after receiving a medical report from Hospital Bahagia Ulu Kinta confirming her fitness to stand trial.

“The court set the case mention for October 31 while maintaining the previously scheduled trial dates from December 3 to 5,“ she said during today’s proceedings.

Deputy public prosecutor Izzat Amir Idham opposed the defence’s application, stating the existing psychiatric report was sufficient.

“Based on the report, the accused is fit to stand trial,“ he told the court.

“If there were any issues regarding ineffective medication, the lawyers should write a letter or contact the prison authorities.”

Defence lawyer Rubhern Raj had sought another evaluation for his client, claiming her current medication was ineffective.

“My client also complained of frequent pacing and being difficult to control, causing problems for the prison authorities,“ he explained.

The court also heard amendments to the charges, with the phrase “hurting the feelings of others” changed to “disturbing others.”

Persana Avril maintained her not guilty plea after the amended charges were read to her.

She faces charges of creating and distributing images through a TikTok account displaying a fake marriage certificate between a royal family member and Crown Princess Ratu Shana with the intention of disturbing others on February 25.

The offence falls under Section 233(1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, which carries a maximum penalty of two years imprisonment or a RM500,000 fine or both upon conviction. – Bernama