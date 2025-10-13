Sarawak prisons record lowest recidivism rate in Malaysia at 12.7%

KUCHING: Sarawak prisons have recorded the lowest recidivism rate in Malaysia at 12.7%.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the 2023 statistics demonstrate the effectiveness of current rehabilitation programmes.

Prison overcrowding in Sarawak stands at only 13.2%, significantly better than the international standard of 20%.

“The achievement is based on four key performance indicators: overcrowding rate, remand rate, recidivism rate and imprisonment meeting international standards,“ he said at the opening of the Songket Sri Kenyalang Complex at Puncak Borneo Prison.

Commissioner General of Prisons Datuk Abdul Aziz Abdul Razak also attended the ceremony.

Recidivism among community rehabilitation programme participants was even lower at just 0.24%, compared to the general rate of 18.6%.

Close cooperation between Sarawak Prisons Department, Sarawak Social Development Council, National Anti-Drug Agency and NGOs strengthened the comprehensive rehabilitation approach.

Saifuddin Nasution said community rehabilitation initiatives must continue as they effectively reduce recidivism among former prisoners.

“The success proves that new approaches in rehabilitation and modern prison management are increasingly effective, especially with skills training and self-development,“ he said.

Modern prisons now function not just as punishment centres but as rehabilitation facilities preparing individuals for societal reintegration.

The songket complex establishment serves as a platform for heritage conservation, design innovation and human empowerment beyond mere correctional processes. – Bernama