Court sets Jan 21 to 23 to resume Chegu Bard’s trial

JOHOR BAHRU: The Sessions Court has scheduled Jan 21 to 23 next year to resume the trial involving Badrul Hisham Shaharin, the Port Dickson Bersatu Division Chief, who is accused of publishing seditious content related to the Forest City casino project in Iskandar Puteri.

During today’s proceedings, Judge Rasidah Roslee also set these dates for a decision on the representation by the defence regarding the withdrawal of the police report in the case.

Earlier, the prosecution’s witness, senior investigating officer ASP Muhammad Hanif Abdul Hafitz from the Cheras District police headquarters, confirmed that the police report filed in April was withdrawn by the complainant.

“The report was withdrawn by the complainant on July 17, 2024,” he said, in response to a question from deputy public prosecutor (DPP) Mohd Sobri Othman.

Lawyer Muhammad Rafique Rashid Ali, representing Badrul Hisham, 46, also known as Chegu Bard, informed the court that they submitted a representation regarding the withdrawal of the police report on Nov 7 but had yet to receive a response.

DPPs Mohd Sobri, Wan Ahmad Hijrah Wan Abdullah, and Muhammad Amir Hanif Ahijman appeared for the prosecution.

On April 30, Chegu Bard pleaded not guilty to charges of publishing seditious content using the Facebook account “Che’Gu Bard” at Mutiara Villa, Bukit Bintang, Kuala Lumpur, on April 26 at 6.30 pm.

He was charged under Paragraph 4(1)(c) of the Sedition Act 1948 (Act 15), which carries a maximum fine of RM5,000, up to three years imprisonment, or both, upon conviction.