COVID-19 situation under control in Kelantan - Dr Zaini

KOTA BHARU: The COVID-19 infection situation in Kelantan remains under control with a cumulative total of 303 cases recorded up to the 25th Epidemiological Week (ME) of this year, said the Kelantan Health director Datuk Dr Zaini Hussin.

He said the weekly average of cases remains around 12 cases, with 34 cases reported during ME24 compared to 35 cases the previous week.

“Monitoring throughput ME25 also recorded five cases admitted to wards and these involved three adults and two children.

“All these patients have fully recovered without any admissions to the intensive care unit (ICU) or deaths recorded this year,“ he said in a statement today.

Dr. Zaini said that although Kelantan is still below the warning level, proactive preventive measures need to continue to be practiced, especially among high-risk groups such as the elderly, individuals with chronic diseases, immunocompromised teenagers, pregnant women and healthcare workers.

“The state health department encourages this group to receive an additional dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as extra protection, while individuals aged 18 and above can also voluntarily receive the vaccine after consulting with a medical officer.

“The residents of this state are also urged to get immunisation as needed under the National Immunisation Programme. This vaccination service is provided free of charge at selected government health clinics,“ he said.

In this regard, Dr. Zaini also advised the public to continue practicing preventive measures such as washing hands with soap or using hand sanitiser, practicing cough and sneeze etiquette, and wearing face masks if symptomatic or in crowded areas.

According to him, the state health department is constantly monitoring the current developments of COVID-19, and any latest information can be accessed through the official website at covid-19.moh.gov.my.