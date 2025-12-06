PUTRAJAYA: The public need not be worried about the new COVID-19 subvariant JN.1, the Health Ministry said today.

It added that the subvariant was not dangerous compared to variants that appeared earlier and even with the recent rise of COVID-19 cases in the community, the weekly case average was under the national warning level and no deaths were reported so far.

“The situation is in line with the transition phase of living with COVID-19. Infections are under control by ensuring immunity levels in bodies are good.

“High risk groups are encouraged to get booster shots of COVID-19 immunisation to reduce the risk of infection, serious complications and death due to COVID-19,” the ministry said in a statement today.

High-risk groups include unvaccinated individuals, including those 18 and above, 12 and above and those with co-morbidities or those immunocompromised, pregnant women and healthcare workers.

COVID-19 vaccinations are given voluntarily and are free at selected government health clinics throughout the country and those who are qualified can make appointments through the MySejahtera app.