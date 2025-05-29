PUTRAJAYA: The role of the Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission (EAIC) in monitoring the integrity and transparency of law enforcement related to forest protection was among the main focuses of discussion in the Corruption Perception Index (CPI) Special Task Force engagement session, according to EAIC.

In a statement today, the agency announced that other discussions involved the use of satellite data and remote sensing by the Malaysian Space Agency (MYSA) in identifying high-risk areas for illegal logging.

Also discussed was technical cooperation and data support between MYSA and the Peninsular Malaysia Forestry Department (JPSM) for continuous monitoring purposes, according to the statement.

EAIC stated that, as the lead of the enforcement focus group, the agency held a CPI engagement session today with JPSM and MYSA, led by EAIC secretary and chief executive officer Asliza Ali, to discuss mechanisms for proactively controlling and monitoring forest areas using satellite technology.

According to the statement, the session involved the participation of 20 senior officers from EAIC, MYSA and JPSM, which aimed to strengthen cross-sectoral cooperation in efforts to improve the effectiveness of enforcement and conservation of the country’s forest resources.

“This session also opened up space for improvements to the monitoring system and more strategic coordination between enforcement agencies, technical agencies and stakeholders.

“This effort targets technology-based monitoring coverage of 100 per cent of high-risk forest areas,“ according to EAIC.