TWO Singapore-registered Honda vehicles were involved in a physical altercation at a Malaysian immigration checkpoint, according to footage shared on social media.

According to SG Road Vigilante on its Facebook post, the confrontation took place during the early hours of May 31 (Saturday) at approximately 2.30am, featuring a white Honda Vezel and a black Honda Fit, both bearing Singapore number plates.

Dashboard camera recordings from a nearby vehicle captured the incident as it unfolded in the congested checkpoint area, with both cars moving slowly in adjacent lanes.

The footage reveals that tensions were already escalating between the drivers through hand gestures before the situation deteriorated further.

The dispute intensified when the white Vezel attempted to merge into the black Honda Fit’s lane, prompting the Vezel’s driver to exit his vehicle.

The man, wearing white clothing, approached the Fit aggressively while making threatening gestures toward the other driver.

As the situation escalated, the Fit’s driver, dressed in black, opened his door to step out, at which point the Vezel driver grabbed the door and delivered a kick to it.

The confrontation then moved onto the roadway, where the man in white physically pushed his opponent backward, initiating a scuffle.

A female passenger from the Vezel attempted to intervene and de-escalate the situation, while two additional men emerged from the Fit to join the fray.

The incident devolved into a group altercation with multiple participants pushing each other as the woman continued her efforts to restore order.

Majority netizens stood out to condemn the act by both drivers.

Facebook user Mohd Barak suggested the Singapore government to enact a new law fining or temporarily ban anyone from entering Johor Baru if caught fighting at checkpoints.