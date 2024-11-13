Crane driver, tow truck operators plead not guilty to abducting man

KUALA TERENGGANU: A crane driver and two tow truck operators pleaded not guilty in the Magistrate’s Court here today to charges of abducting a man last week.

The accused, Mohd Sabri Zakarya, 42, Muhamad Hafiz Hasbullah, 35, and Hairudin Sabri Abas, 40, claimed trial after the charges were read before Magistrate Noor Mazrinie Mahmood.

According to the charge, the three men were accused of forcibly abducting a 53-year-old man with the intent to confine him secretly and unlawfully in the motorcycle parking area in front of Bank Islam at a hypermarker here at around 2 pm on Nov 7.

They were charged under Section 365 of the Penal Code read together with Section 34 of the same code, which carries a prison sentence of up to seven years and a fine upon conviction.

Prosecuting officer Insp Ahmad Fitri Mohamed Kamal offered bail at RM10,000 for each accused, while lawyer Ghazali Ismail requested a lower bail amount, citing the financial circumstances of his three clients.

Ghazali noted that Mohd Sabri, who works as a crane driver, and Muhamad Hafiz and Hairudin Sabri, both tow truck operators, earn between RM2,000 to RM2,500 per month and support their respective families.

Magistrate Noor Mazrinie subsequently granted bail at RM6,000 for each accused and ordered them not to disturb or contact the victim until the case is resolved. The case was set for mention on Dec 12 for document submission.