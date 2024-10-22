Crimes in Ipoh under control - Perak deputy police chief

IPOH: Crime cases in Ipoh city are under control with 1,626 cases compared to the threshold value of 1,708 cases from Jan 1 to Sept 30 this year based on Ipoh crime index.

Perak deputy police chief DCP Zulkafli Sariaat said the reported statistics did not exceed the threshold value of negative 87 cases which reflected that the crime rate in Ipoh was still low and under control.

“Statistics show that the city of Ipoh is currently still under control and safe, not only in terms of criminal cases, but also in terms of safety and public order,“ he told reporters after sitting as a panel member at the Ipoh IPD Townhall Discussion Programme “Tourist Safety is Our Priority” here today.

Other panel members are Perak Tourism chairman Datuk Mohamad Kamil Shafie and Ipoh City Council (MBI) city community director Romzi Zamri,with about 200 players from the tourism industry and members of the Malaysian Crime Prevention Foundation (MCPF) attending the programme.

According to Zulkafli, the programme was held in conjunction with Visit Perak Year (VPY) 2024 and Visit Malaysia Year 2026 campaigns.

Zulkafli said based on the statistics obtained by police, there were no criminal cases involving tourists throughout last year until September 2024 in Ipoh.

Meanwhile, Mohamad Kamil said all industrialists in Perak played a role in promoting Ipoh in conjunction with VPY 2024 to attract more tourists to the city.

He said all his parties have gone everywhere in the country and abroad to promote VPY 2024 including Ipoh.

“Ipoh is a unique place because some tourists don’t know Perak, but they know where Ipoh is. That’s why Ipoh is the focus of the public.

“Ipoh is a historic city, there are villages rich in mining products, there is a business culture there. It has become an area that people like to come to because of the heritage buildings, food, aspects of the multiracial community and ecotourism,“ he said.