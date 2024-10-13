Crocodile kills 10-year-old boy in Lahad Datu

LAHAD DATU: A 10-year-old boy suspected to have been attacked by a crocodile was found dead in Pantai Sinakut, Tungku here today.

District police chief ACP Dzulbaharin Ismail said the body of Denis Rodi was recovered at 9.26 am, minus the head and a right arm.

“Initial investigation revealed that the victim was swimming off the beach with five friends when he was snatched by a crocodile and dragged into the sea. Family members and villagers tried to search for the boy but were unsuccessful.

“His stepfather later lodged a police report, and four police officers were dispatched to the scene to search with the villagers,“ he said in a statement.

The victim’s body was found about 600 metres from where he went missing, he said.