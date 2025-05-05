KUALA LUMPUR: Opposition parties should unite with the MADANI Government in facing the ongoing trade crisis between the United States and China to ensure the continuity and stability of Malaysia’s economy, said Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming.

In a statement today, he said the crisis should be tackled with an inclusive and proactive approach involving all levels of society.

“In confronting a global economic landscape filled with uncertainty and challenges, we must stand united and act collectively to safeguard the country’s economic stability,” he said.

He also welcomed the innovative, inclusive and proactive initiatives announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim during today’s Special Parliamentary Session on the reciprocal import tariffs the United States imposed on Malaysia.

“The ministry is committed to fully cooperating in efforts to strengthen regional ties, such as through ASEAN conferences,” he added.

The Special Session was held at the request of the Prime Minister, in accordance with Standing Order 11(3), to allow urgent current issues that directly affect the people to be thoroughly debated.

During the session, Anwar announced several initiatives, including an additional allocation of RM50 million to the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE) to accelerate efforts to explore new markets.

As an initial step, the government has announced an increase in Government Guarantees by RM1 billion under the Business Financing Guarantee Scheme (SJPP) to assist affected SME exporters in obtaining loans from commercial banks.

According to the statement, the Ministry of Housing and Local Government will also host the ASEAN Real Estate Conference from July 23 to 26 this year.

Other planned events include the ASEAN Sustainable Urbanisation Forum, the ASEAN Governors and Mayors Forum, and the Meeting of Governors and Mayors of ASE