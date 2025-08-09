Crowd gathers for Zara Qairina’s exhumation despite heavy rain in Sipitang

SIPITANG: A large crowd gathered at the Tanjung Ubi Muslim Cemetery in Kampung Mesapol, Sipitang, Sabah, despite heavy rain, to witness the exhumation process of Zara Qairina Mahathir’s body today.

A Bernama check found that those carrying umbrellas were prevented from entering the cemetery to ensure the process proceeded smoothly.

The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) forensic team was also seen arriving at the cemetery at 4.56 pm.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail today said that PDRM will exhume the remains of the 13-year-old student as soon as possible to complete the investigation into her death.

Yesterday, the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) announced that Zara Qairina’s body must be exhumed to allow a post-mortem procedure to be carried out.

“The Chambers is of the view that there is a need for further investigation to be carried out by PDRM to ensure that all aspects of the case can be thoroughly examined,” it said in the statement.

Zara Qairina died at Queen Elizabeth I Hospital in Kota Kinabalu on July 17.

She was rushed to the hospital after being found unconscious and critically injured in a drain near her school dormitory in Papar at 4 am the previous day. - Bernama