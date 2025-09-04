CUEPACS urges health facility upgrades and nurse confirmations in Budget 2026

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public Service (CUEPACS) has urged the government to prioritise upgrading dilapidated health facilities in the upcoming Budget 2026.

President Datuk Dr Adnan Mat stated that field visits revealed many rural and interior clinics remain in a severely rundown condition.

“We found that there are still clinics with earthen floors and wooden walls in a dilapidated condition,” he said at the 10th CUEPACS Terengganu MADANI 2025 Appreciation Dinner.

He expressed hope that the government would continue facility upgrades to enable healthcare workers to deliver optimal services.

CUEPACS also appealed for expedited confirmation of approximately 2,000 community nurses who passed the Promotion Through Appointment exercise.

Adnan highlighted that medical sector workers face immense pressure due to staff shortages and heavy workloads nationwide.

“Nearly 2,000 community nurses have passed the PSL, but they have not been appointed as trained nurses or promoted from grade U1 to U5,” he added.

He requested these promotions occur without transferring nurses to Sabah or Sarawak, noting vacancies exist at their current locations.

Additionally, CUEPACS called on the government to consider granting a one-month bonus for civil servants in the budget.

Adnan mentioned that such an announcement is eagerly awaited, as the last special financial aid equivalent to one month’s salary was 12 years ago.

He expressed gratitude for the eight per cent salary increase last December and the forthcoming seven per cent increase next January. – Bernama