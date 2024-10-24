Cuepacs urges MOH to address issue of healthcare workers’ uniforms

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Congress of Union of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) has urged the Ministry of Health (MOH) to immediately address the issue of low-quality fabric supplies for healthcare workers’ uniforms.

Its president, Datuk Adnan Mat said his team has long raised this matter and believed it should no longer arise and had been resolved by the MOH.

“The supply of fabric (for uniforms) is not as good as requested. We are disappointed that this is still happening at a time when the Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim) places great importance on the welfare of public servants,” he said.

“We received complaints that the fabric for the uniforms received was not really white...and if it’s white, the fabric is sometimes thin and transparent. The fabric is also stiff...not suitable to be used as uniforms to carry out tasks. It needs to be re-examined.”

He said this after the Terengganu Education Administrative Assistants Professionalism Enhancement Programme 2024 at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Sultan Sulaiman here today.

Earlier, Bagan member of parliament Lim Guan Eng in his speech during the parliamentary debate yesterday, reiterated the matter that was previously raised by Senator Dr. RA Lingeshwaran, who urged the MOH to disclose the name of the supplier of the uniform fabric and questioned what actions the ministry had taken.

Meanwhile, in other developments, Adnan also asked the government to expedite the demand to upgrade the service scheme for approximately 300,000 administrative assistants who, according to him, were left out of the Public Service Remuneration System (SSPA).

He said Cuepacs has sent a memorandum to the Prime Minister on this matter and hoped to receive the best feedback from the government, as previously discussed with the Public Service Department (PSD).