Culinary students need exposure to cutting-edge kitchen equipment - Chef Rizwan

ALOR GAJAH: The culinary industry today is evolving not only in menus, techniques, and ingredients, but also in the sophistication of kitchen equipment.

Melaka Chefs Association president Chef Rizwandy Perin said that whether in a hotel kitchen, restaurant or at home, cooking equipment such as stoves, mixers or ovens is becoming more sophisticated, in line with advances in kitchen technology.

“The culinary field is also entering a phase where sophisticated equipment is essential, and therefore, students in this field need to be exposed to modern tools as early as possible before entering the industry.

“I see competitions such as the 2025 Melaka Culinary Challenge as valuable platforms for providing opportunities and exposure to participants and student chefs, especially those in the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) field, to experience using sophisticated kitchen equipment sponsored by several major companies,” he said at the culinary competition at the Freeport A’Famosa Outlet here today.

Commenting further on the competition, now in its third year, Rizwandy expressed hope that more parties would come forward to collaborate in making the culinary challenge a success.

The event, recognised by the World Association of Chefs’ Societies (WACS), has even drawn the attention of professional judges from Thailand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and Italy.

He said this is important not only as a platform to expose aspiring chefs to the industry, but also as a means to promote Melaka as a culinary tourism destination.

“We are targeting at least a thousand participants or more in the fourth edition compared to this year’s 500 participants and most importantly, cooperation from the state government, especially the tourism promotion agency and even the state TVET council, can be improved since it is in line with the government’s desire to produce as many TVET graduates as possible,” he added.