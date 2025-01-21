Cultural centre hub for Indian traditions

KUALA LUMPUR: The newly built Indian Cultural Centre at the Sri Subramaniar Swamy Temple in Batu Caves will serve as a hub for preserving and promoting cultural traditions for future generations.

Sri Maha Mariamman Temple chairman Tan Sri R. Nadarajah said the centre stands as a testament to the enduring richness of Hindu culture in the country.

“It is our responsibility to preserve and promote this heritage, ensuring that our traditions thrive for generations to come. This achievement did not come without challenges. We faced numerous obstacles before successfully recognising this site as a heritage landmark.

“The realisation of this vision was made possible through collaborative efforts, with significant financial contributions from various parties playing a crucial role in bringing it to life,” he said at the launch of the centre on Sunday.

Nadarajah said the centre, which took two years to build, will soon offer a variety of

cultural programmes, including Bharatanatyam (Indian classical dance) and Thevaram (devotional hymns) classes.

“We built this centre to ensure we never forget our Indian culture. It is a place where future generations can learn, connect and celebrate their heritage.

“This effort is a commitment to keeping our traditions alive and vibrant, preserving the essence of who we are as a community,” he added.

Reflecting on his personal connection to the community, he said: “For 50 years, I have dedicated my life to Batu Caves, a place of immense spiritual and cultural importance.”

Also present were MIC president Tan Sri Dr

S.A. Vigneswaran, his deputy Datuk Seri M. Saravanan as well as Malaysia Council of Hindu Temples and Hindu Associations (Mahima) president Datuk

N. Sivakumar.

Earlier, they attended the 2025 National Unity Pongal Festival, which was jointly organised by Sri Maha Mariamman Devasthanam and Mahima.

The event featured a vibrant celebration of Indian culture and traditions, including engaging competitions such as pot breaking (Uriyadithal), modern Jallikattu (traditional bull-taming sport), slow cycling, garland making and thoranam (coconut fronds) weaving.

Team events such as a colouring competition, greasy pole climbing (Vazhukku Maram Yeruthal) and the tug-of-war competition were also held.

Nadarajah also announced that on Jan 25, he will officiate the commencement of the escalator project at Batu Caves, a long-awaited addition that is expected to be completed by next year.