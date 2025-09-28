Cultural exchange programme strengthens Malaysia-Thailand student ties

KANGAR: The Kembara Bahasa Menjulang Budaya programme at Sekolah Kebangsaan Kampong Salang strengthens unity and fosters regional ties between Malaysian and Thai students.

Ministry of National Unity secretary-general Datuk Haslina Abdul Hamid said the initiative allows participants to learn about each other’s cultures and ways of life.

The three-day cultural exchange programme involves 150 Rukun Negara Club students from the host school alongside 25 students each from two other local institutions.

Forty students and 30 teachers from Thailand’s Bankhun School in Satun are also participating in the event that began on Friday.

Datuk Haslina Abdul Hamid emphasised that such programmes create crucial opportunities for understanding different cultures, traditions, languages, and lifestyles.

“Differences are not a dividing gap, but rather a bridge that unites us through mutual respect and understanding,” she said while officiating the programme.

She expressed confidence that students would gain new knowledge and experiences while fostering values of unity, tolerance, and international camaraderie.

The initiative aligns with Malaysia’s role as ASEAN Chair this year while strengthening bilateral ties with Thailand in education, culture, and regional unity.

Speaking to reporters afterwards, she reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment to strengthening Rukun Negara initiatives in schools, higher education institutions, and communities.

She said these efforts aim to nurture a knowledgeable, disciplined, and responsible generation for the nation’s future.

“The values of the five Rukun Negara principles should be embraced not only in official club activities but also in daily life,” she added.

These principles help build a society that respects one another, works together, and remains united according to the ministry secretary-general. – Bernama