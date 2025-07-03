Cultural sensitivity urged in content creation

PETALING JAYA: In today’s digital era, influencers and media personalities hold significant power in shaping public opinions, guiding societal values and influencing how people perceive the world.

They bear a responsibility to uphold integrity in the content they create, ensuring their messages are accurate, ethical and respectful of the country’s cultural diversity.

Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia Centre for Research in Media and Communication senior lecturer Dr Nurzihan Hassim said content created and shared on public platforms does more than entertain; it shapes public discourse.

Content creators must exercise ethical and cultural sensitivity in the content they choose to disseminate to the public, she stressed.

“The Era FM controversy over the video mocking the Hindu kavadi dance, a sacred ritual performed during Thaipusam in devotion to Lord Muruga, demonstrates that in matters of cultural sensitivity, impact always outweighs intent.”

While the intent may have been to produce light entertainment, the harm caused to the affected community is real and valid.

“Failure to conduct proper checks before publishing content shows a lack of accountability.”

Nurzihan said although mistakes are inevitable in content creation, it is important to issue a transparent and sincere apology that acknowledges the harm caused, assumes full responsibility and takes corrective measures.

“Unfortunately, many public figures and organisations struggle with this, opting for vague, dismissive statements.”

She said one of the most effective ways to prevent cultural missteps is by fostering diverse creative teams.

“When content is reviewed by individuals from different cultural backgrounds, potential issues can be addressed before publication.”

She said media organisations should establish and regularly update editorial guidelines on cultural representation while authorities should conduct stricter monitoring of content related to religious observances, which hold spiritual significance.

She also called for accessible feedback channels in which communities can voice concerns.

Era FM radio DJs Nabil Ahmad, Azad Jasmin and Radin Amir Effendi Ahmad Aruani provided their statements on Wednesday.

Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia Head of Media and Communication Programme and Centre for Research in Media

and Communication associate professor Dr Sabariah Mohamed Salleh suggested that influencers refer to the Malaysian Code of Ethics for Journalism as they play a role in information dissemination.

“The code emphasises acknowledging a variety of viewpoints across different segments of society, including cultures, races, ethnicities and religions, and steering clear of biases and stereotypes.

“Everyone has the power to influence and persuade, even if they have just one follower.”

She urged content creators to ask themselves if they have done proper research, if they are aware of cultural norms and values, and if their content could cause harm.

Actor, influencer and content creator Karthik Mohan, 31, popularly known as Kaarthickjay, said it is important for any influencer to be culturally mindful of their content, considering that we are living in a multiracial and multireligious society.

“As a public figure, I follow a set of ethical guidelines to ensure my content remains respectful and avoids sensitive issues. I categorise my content, whether personal or promotional. This prevents impulsive decisions, such as unplanned live streams or spontaneous uploads.

“I always plan my topics in advance and take precautions.”

Before posting, he also seeks feedback from family and close friends to make sure his content is suitable for public consumption.

“Staying informed on trends and cultural sensitivities helps me navigate social media responsibly and avoid unnecessary backlash.”

He stressed that humour and creativity should never come at the expense of cultural sensitivity.

“There is a fine line between appreciation and mockery.”