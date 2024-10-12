Customer stabs workshop owner in neck, chest before fleeing

KUALA LUMPUR: A car workshop owner was seriously injured after being stabbed in the neck and chest by a customer in Subang yesterday.

Subang Jaya District police chief ACP Wan Azlan Wan Mamat said that in the 5.20 pm incident, the 54-year-old man had earlier repaired a car with faulty brakes that had been sent to the workshop by the suspect, a 40-year-old man.

“The suspect then paid for the repairs and left the workshop. However, two hours later, the suspect returned to the workshop and an argument ensued,“ he said in a statement today.

Wan Azlan said that during the argument, the suspect attacked the victim with a sharp weapon, causing severe injuries to his neck and chest, before fleeing in a Perodua Alza car.

“The victim, who was bleeding, walked 200 metres to a nearby private clinic before passing out on the pavement in front of the clinic. The victim was given preliminary treatment before being sent to hospital and he is reported to be in stable condition,“ he said.

He added that police are still investigating the motive behind the incident and they are tracking down the suspect.

The case, he said, is being investigated under Section 326 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing grievous hurt.