Customs foils smuggling of ganja buds worth RM1.43 mln in Rantau Panjang

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan Customs Department seized over 14 kilogrammes (kg) of ganja flowers, estimated to be worth RM1.43 million, at Gate 1 of the Duty Free Zone in Rantau Panjang on May 27.

Its director, Wan Jamal Abdul Salam Wan Long said the seizure was made after the Rantau Panjang East Zone Narcotics Unit inspected a bag left in the said area and found 10 transparent plastic packets of ganja flowers.

He said his department also conducted a check on a Thai man at the same location and found in his bag 15 transparent plastic packets of suspected ganja buds, the potent flowering tops of the cannabis plant.

“The total seizure involved two bags containing 25 transparent plastic packets with an estimated weight of over 14 kg of suspected ganja buds, worth RM1.43 million.

“The cannabis flowers were suspected of being smuggled through an illegal base in Sungai Golok. The man was brought back to the Enforcement Division office in Rantau Panjang for further investigation,” he said in a statement today.

Wan Jamal Abdul Salam said the case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and if convicted, the offender could be sentenced to death or life imprisonment, and if not sentenced to death, the offender could be sentenced to whipping of not less than 12 strokes.