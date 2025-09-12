Customs K9 unit seizes RM30.2 million drugs in Kelantan operations

PASIR MAS: The Kelantan Customs Department has successfully intercepted 28 drug trafficking operations through its specialised K9 unit, resulting in narcotics seizures valued at RM30.2 million between January and September.

Director Wan Jamal Abdul Salam Wan Long confirmed that integrated operations at key national entry points and intelligence-driven special missions enabled these significant interceptions.

He emphasised that the K9 unit’s deployment has been crucial in detecting drugs concealed within vehicle compartments and luggage.

“The unit’s effectiveness demonstrates our strengthened control mechanisms at national entry points to combat drug trafficking,“ Wan Jamal stated during a press conference at the Rantau Panjang Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security Complex.

The department’s East Zone Narcotics K9 Unit currently operates with three Labrador Retrievers named Tara, Bittu and Snoopy, all sourced from India.

All Kelantan Customs K9 units now operate under the Rantau Panjang Customs Enforcement Unit and remain prepared for field assignments, particularly drug-related cases.

“This unit conducts rotational controls at all major Kelantan entry points and deploys to specific locations based on operational requirements and intelligence,“ he explained.

The Kelantan Customs Narcotics Unit commenced operations in 1986 with four officers, three dog handlers and three detection dogs before expanding into its current form with enhanced facilities and personnel.

“Kelantan Customs remains committed to preventing drug smuggling and trafficking to ensure national security and public wellbeing,“ Wan Jamal affirmed.

Describing the K9 unit’s methodology, he noted that detector dogs circle suspect vehicles and sit quietly beside them to indicate drug presence.

“Assignments using narcotics detection dogs have yielded extremely satisfactory results, and we will continue these efforts to combat the state’s drug menace,“ he concluded. – Bernama