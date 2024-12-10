Customs sees 38% drop in misconduct cases with body-worn camera initiative

SEPANG: The introduction of body-worn cameras (BWC) among officers of the Customs Department (JKDM) has resulted in a significant 38.46 per cent reduction in misconduct, corruption and abuse of power cases, with only eight incidents recorded between Aug 1, 2023 and July 31 last year.

JKDM director-general Datuk Anis Rizana Mohd Zainudin said the department’s Integrity Branch data showed that 13 cases were reported in the previous period from Aug 1, 2022 to July 31, 2023.

“The use of BWCs has made a tremendous positive impact on our officers and has greatly enhanced JKDM’s public image.

“This proves the effectiveness of BWCs in the field, contributing to improving the overall integrity of the department,” she said during the BWC launch ceremony at the AMC Building at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) here today.

BWC devices are worn by officers while on duty to capture evidence digitally, ensuring transparency and accountability.

The use of BWCs in five locations forms part of a pilot project that commenced in October 2023, with 60 units leased for a 36-month period.

These locations include passenger inspection branches at KLIA Terminal 1 and Terminal 2, Sultan Iskandar Building in Johor, Port Klang Free Zone and the Enforcement Division Headquarters in Putrajaya.

At a press conference later, Anis Rizana said the pilot project involved an allocation of RM1.59 million, approved by the government in line with the decision taken by the Special Cabinet Committee on Anti-Corruption meeting in 2019.

“We hope the ROI (return on investment) from this funding, provided by the Ministry of Finance (MOF) to JKDM, will be fully maximised,” she added.

She also said the use of BWCs had contributed to an increase in revenue collection from RM5.22 million between January and September 2023 to RM6.34 million over the same period this year, marking a rise of RM1.12 million or 21.46 per cent.

Looking ahead, Anis Rizana said JKDM’s plans to supply BWCs to all frontline officers and personnel to further strengthen integrity and reduce negative public perceptions of the department.