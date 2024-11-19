KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) received 8,399 cyberbullying-related reports and complaints or 27 cases daily from January to Nov 1, said its Minister, Fahmi Fadzil.

He said the figure showed a significant increase compared to the previous 10 cases per day, thus highlighting the importance of enforcing social media licensing to create a safer online ecosystem for users of their platforms

“On Facebook last year, the total number of online fraud cases reported to the Commercial Crime Investigation Department (NCID) amounted to RM432 million in losses to the Malaysian public.

“For sexual crimes, especially those involving children on social media, the number of cases in 2023 was 525, while as of Nov 1, 2024, a total of 815 (content takedown) applications were made regarding child sexual abuse material (CSAM) content on social media,” he said during the question-and-answer session at the Dewan Rakyat today.

He was replying to a question from Hassan Abdul Karim (PH-Pasir Gudang) as to whether the enforcement of the social media licensing framework would affect the freedom to access to modern life, which relies heavily on digital technology.

The licensing requirement for Internet messaging services and social media providers was gazetted on Aug 1 and will come into effect on Jan 1, 2025, and they will need to apply for an Applications Service Provider Class (ASP)(C) licence under the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (Act 588).

Fahmi said that under Act 588, there are strong protective measures to balance the need for regulation with the protection of freedom of speech and information.

He said the implementation of the licensing framework aims to tackle online crime issues without hindering innovation and development, thus ensuring users can enjoy a safer digital experience.

Replying to another question from Abdul Latif Abdul Rahman (PN-Kuala Krai) on whether the licensing measures would affect small traders, Fahmi said they would not affect users as only the service providers are required to obtain the licence from MCMC.

He said that the government currently does not intend to shut down any social media platform which fails to obtain a licence by 2025.

However, he said, platforms which fail to obtain a licence could face legal action, including fines of up to RM250,000 or have their faces referred to court, with penalties of up to RM500,000 or five-year imprisonment.

Fahmi added that platforms that are found guilty in court could be fined RM1,000 per day for operation without a licence.