Dad was a kind man, great role model, says Palanivel’s son

KUALA LUMPUR: The late Datuk Seri G. Palanivel, former MIC president and Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, has been remembered as a kind, fair and inspirational figure by his family.

Speaking to the media during the funeral prayer services at their residence here, Palanivel’s youngest son Sharavanahvel, 31, described his father’s passing as an irreplaceable loss not only to the family but also to the wider community.

“It’s a very big loss to me and my family. My father was a very kind man, very fair and a great role model to me and my brothers. I think he was also a role model to the community at large, based on the outpouring of support we’ve received,“ he said.

Recalling cherished memories from his childhood, Sharavanahvel said although his father led a busy life, he always made time to take him fishing and spent a lot of time bonding through such activities.

“I was just telling him how big of an inspiration he has been and what big shoes he’s left for me and my siblings to fill,” he said he shared in his final conversation with his father.

Sharavanahvel also expressed gratitude for the many condolences and messages of support the family has received since the passing of the former Cabinet minister.

Palanivel, 76, passed away at 8 am yesterday at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL) and leaves behind his beloved wife, Datin Seri P. Kanagam and four sons.

Born on March 1, 1949, in Penang, Palanivel began his career as a research officer at the National Museum for the Bujang Valley Project in 1973, before joining the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) as a senior journalist in April 1977.

In 1984, he was appointed as the editor for Domestic and Economic News at the agency before being seconded as press secretary to then Works Minister, Tun S. Samy Vellu, from 1987 to 1990.

He had been actively involved in politics through MIC since the early 1970s and contested in the general election for the first time in 1990.

He won the Hulu Selangor parliamentary seat in the 1990 General Election and served as the MP for four consecutive terms before losing the seat in 2008.

Palanivel returned to Parliament in 2013 as Cameron Highlands MP.