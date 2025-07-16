Jordan Henderson joins Brentford on free transfer from Ajax

ENGLAND midfielder Jordan Henderson has signed for Brentford on a free transfer, marking his return to the Premier League after stints with Ajax and Al-Ettifaq. The 35-year-old agreed to a two-year deal with the Bees, expressing his excitement about competing in the English top flight once again.

Henderson, who left Liverpool in 2023, said, “After a couple of years away, I still have that fire to come back and play in the Premier League again. Obviously, it’s the best league in the world, with the best players. So it’s a big challenge but one I’m keen on doing.”

The move reunites Henderson with English football after a turbulent period that saw him leave Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ettifaq just six months into a lucrative deal, followed by a short but impactful spell at Ajax. Despite criticism over his Saudi move, Henderson remains focused on his career, stating, “When I was given the opportunity by Brentford and after speaking with the club, it became an easy decision.”

Brentford’s new manager, Keith Andrews, highlighted Henderson’s leadership qualities as a key factor in the signing. “He’s been one of the most influential leaders in modern Premier League years,“ Andrews said. “With experienced players leaving, it was important to replace that presence.”

Henderson, who has 84 England caps, could face emotional reunions with former clubs Sunderland and Liverpool in the upcoming season. “Both clubs mean a lot to me,“ he acknowledged. “But when I’m playing against them, there’s no friends—we know that in football.”

The midfielder’s career includes major trophies such as the 2019 Champions League and 2020 Premier League title with Liverpool. His return to England could also boost his chances of adding to his international caps under manager Thomas Tuchel. - AFP