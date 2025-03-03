PETALING JAYA: The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has assured the public that the daily press briefings announced previously will not replace the role of Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil as the MADANI government’s spokesperson.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s senior press secretary Tunku Nashrul Abaidah said in the daily briefing will not “overlap” with Fahmi’s spokesperson duties.

According to Tunku Nashrul, the daily briefing will only focus on the nation’s daily developments and the Prime Minister’s workflow together with his explanation regarding these current pressing issues and instructions delivered to ministries and agencies to ensure smooth and effective execution of government policies.

Furthermore, he explained that Fahmi’s role as the government’s spokesperson is to clarify issues and respond to questions involving government policies.

“The daily briefing is not to replace the spokesperson but rather to complete and strengthen the government’s communication structure.

“With a well-rounded communication structure, the government can make sure the public receives accurate information as well as combat slander and false information quickly and effectively,” he said in the briefing earlier today.

In the briefing, Tunku Nashrul also announced that Anwar has instructed the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security to expedite the recovery of the local rice supply.

He clarified that the recovery will be done in stages.