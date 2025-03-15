GEORGE TOWN: With less than 24 hours to go before the DAP Central Executive Committee (CEC) election, four candidates from Penang have announced their withdrawal to make way for and fully support the party’s 3rd Generation (3G) leadership.

The candidates are Sungai Puyu assemblyman Phee Syn Tze, former Bagan Jermal assemblyman Datuk Soon Lip Chee, and party members K. Kalidas and PR. Kaliyappan.

In a joint statement, they announced that the decision was aimed at explaining to DAP members nationwide the importance of fully supporting the 3G leadership, especially to form a strong and united leadership to face the upcoming state election and general election (GE).

“The DAP national leadership under secretary-general Anthony Loke Siew Fook has steered the party successfully in the 2022-2025 term. Therefore, we fully support the secretary-general’s proposal to reshuffle the CEC to inject new spirit to face the challenges ahead.

“Therefore, we call on all delegates to give their full support to the 3G DAP leadership,“ the statement said, today.

They also stressed that Penang DAP must move as a strong and united team to secure victory in the state for the fifth time in the upcoming state election.

Yesterday, the media reported that Loke promised a ‘bold and big’ reshuffle for the DAP CEC if he is re-elected in tomorrow’s party election, to allow different leaders to take on new roles.

A total of 70 candidates will be vying for the 30 DAP CEC seats at the party’s 18th national congress at the Ideal Convention Centre (IDCC) in Shah Alam.

Among the main names in the official list announced were Loke, Lim Guan Eng, Gobind Singh Deo, Ramkarpal Singh, Nga Kor Ming, Chow Kon Yeow, Steven Sim Chee Keong and Chong Chieng Jen, Hannah Yeoh, Teresa Kok, Teo Nie Ching, Yeo Bee Yin, Young Syefura Othman, Lim Hui Ying, Vivian Wong, Wong Shu Qi and Alice Lau.