KUALA LUMPUR: PAS’ move to politicise the recent Christmas celebration at the Housing and Local Government Ministry was disrespectful to the rights of Malaysia’s multi-racial and multi-religious society, according to three DAP leaders.

DAP Central Executive Committee members Sheikh Umar Bagharib Ali, Young Syefura Othman and Syahredzan Johan today criticised PAS’ actions, saying the party should defend and uphold the rights and interests of all communities as enshrined in the Federal Constitution rather than divide society with narrow politics.

Sheikh Umar, Young Syefura and Syahredzan said Malaysia’s ethnic and racial diversity should be celebrated, understood and respected, not manipulated for political gain under the guise of religion.

“PAS is urged to embrace the spirit of Malaysia in national politics and abandon extreme politics that fails to celebrate unity in diversity in our country. Diversity is, in fact, the cornerstone of our strength.

“The act of politicising the Christmas festival also contradicts the statement by PAS secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan, who welcomed the celebration, describing it as a step towards building a higher-quality or more moral Malaysian society,” they said in a joint statement.

It further emphasised that all those involved in the performances during the celebration were individuals wh