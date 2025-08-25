DASH expressway built to specifications with extra safety measures

KUALA LUMPUR: The Damansara-Shah Alam Elevated Expressway structure was constructed according to approved specifications and verified by certified engineers.

Highway concessionaire Projek Lintasan Kota Holdings stated that the expressway design met all stipulated safety requirements.

“Although the expressway design has met all safety requirements, we have taken proactive measures such as installing additional warning signs at strategic locations, enhancing public awareness campaigns, and planning for the installation of extra barriers to further strengthen safety aspects,“ the statement read.

PROLINTAS acknowledged two recent motorcycle accidents that occurred on the expressway.

The company advised motorists to always follow posted speed limits and exercise caution on elevated and curved sections.

“PROLINTAS has also handed over all relevant evidence, including closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage, to the authorities to assist in investigations,“ it added.

A nineteen-year-old male college student died yesterday morning when his motorcycle skidded and fell twenty-one metres from the elevated structure. - Bernama