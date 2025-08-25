Four men charged with murder of police corporal in Alor Setar court

ALOR SETAR: Four men faced murder charges at the Magistrate’s Court today for the killing of a police officer on August 7.

Muhamad Badry Muhamad Azami, 24; Mohamad Hafiz Khazli, 26; Badri Iman Abdul Nasir, 25; and Mohd Saifuan Mohd Noor, 34, did not enter pleas as the case falls under High Court jurisdiction.

The charges were read before Magistrate Eliana Ismail, detailing their alleged involvement in the murder of Cpl Mohd Hafizul Izham Mazlan.

All four defendants are jointly accused of murdering the 35-year-old officer from the Kedah Police Contingent Criminal Investigation Department.

The alleged crime occurred in front of a house at Taman Golf here at 3.43 pm on August 7.

They are charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which carries the death penalty or imprisonment between 30 and 40 years upon conviction.

The penal code also mandates a minimum of 12 strokes of the cane for those found guilty under this section.

State prosecution director Datuk Khairul Anuar Abdul Halim represented the prosecution during today’s proceedings.

All four accused persons were unrepresented by legal counsel in court.

The court has fixed November 23 for case mention before transferring the matter to the High Court. - BERNAMA