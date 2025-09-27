Data-driven policies crucial for youth development, says Hannah Yeoh

HONG KONG: The Youth and Sports Ministry has underscored the critical role of data-driven policies, courage to change, and inclusive programmes in developing future-ready youths.

Minister Hannah Yeoh stated that limited budgets should act as a catalyst for innovation and sharper decision-making rather than a barrier.

“Every decision must be anchored in data, because data is our compass,” she told Bernama after her keynote address at the Youth Development Summit 2025.

She illustrated this approach with drowning cases, where data identified seasonal spikes and flood-prone areas leading to free swimming lessons for underprivileged children.

The initiative also functions as a talent scouting platform for swimming, a sport where Malaysia has yet to secure an Olympic medal.

“Data shows that the likelihood of a flood victim surviving is higher if they know how to swim,” Hannah noted, referencing projected global flash flood increases.

She reported that four para swimmers from the programme have begun competing in tournaments, demonstrating the initiative’s success.

On youth empowerment, Hannah stressed the need to focus on the 90% of youths lacking opportunities beyond traditional leadership programmes.

The ministry is expanding gym facilities in Narcotics Addiction Rehabilitation Centres following a directive from the Deputy Prime Minister.

This effort aims to help individuals adopt healthier habits and break the cycle of addiction.

“We hope they can be transformed into productive citizens, which in turn will help reduce the government’s financial burden,” she added.

Hannah concluded that involving youths in policymaking is crucial for effective and inclusive development strategies. – Bernama