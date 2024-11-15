Datuk Lat Thanks Malaysians for support over ASN recognition

IPOH: “Thank you Malaysians who have always supported my work,” said Datuk Lat or Mohd Nor Khalid upon receiving his ninth National Arts Award, on Wednesday.

When contacted, Lat said he is very proud of the award because it proved that comic artists are recognised on an equal footing with other practitioners of art and culture.

“I have been drawing comics for over 50 years, almost 60 years, for Malaysians of various races and ages, they have been my inspiration all this time, stories from society, current issues are among the ingredients in my comic drawings, thank you very much to all,” he said.

Expressing his appreciation to his parents, family, friends and teachers who have taught him, the Royal Artist also greatly appreciated the names of veteran artists who have been his mentors throughout his career.

“I have been guided by many great artists such as Rejabhad, Raja Hamzah, Alias ​​Kulop, Saidin Yahya and Sulaiman Awang, some are no longer with us, some I have never met, but I learned how to draw a lot from them,” he said.

Having drawn for the Berita Harian and New Straits Times newspapers for almost 40 years, Lat said that although he seldom draw due to health, he hopes that the works he has published continue to inspire young artists today.

Last Wednesday, Her Majesty, Raja Zarith Sofiah, Queen of Malaysia presented the ninth National Arts Award (ASN) 2024 to Lat at the presentation ceremony.

Lat received RM60,000 in cash, a letter of commendation, a trophy and a set of national clothes.

He was also awarded the status of a Guest Artist of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) as well as incentives to continue his art work and is eligible to receive first-class treatment at a government hospital.

Commenting further, Lat now fulfills his daily activities several times a week by visiting the Lat House Gallery located in Batu Gajah to meet with visitors at the gallery.

“I enjoy talking to those who come to appreciate local art, showing them letters from past publishers, and taking them to Kampung Boy’s house. So far, entry (to the gallery) is still free,“ he said.