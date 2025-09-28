Datuk remanded for three days in cooking oil smuggling case

KOTA BHARU: A man holding the ‘Datuk’ title has been remanded for three days in connection with a major cooking oil smuggling syndicate.

The suspect is believed to be involved in a smuggling operation that siphoned off 11,050 kilogrammes of subsidised cooking oil.

Magistrate Rais Imran Hamid issued the remand order starting tomorrow after allowing a police application for further investigation.

The 28-year-old suspect is being investigated under Section 21 of the Control of Supplies Act 1961 for illegal possession of controlled goods.

The man arrived at the Kota Bharu Magistrate’s Court at 9.32 am wearing purple police lockup attire.

Last Friday, Bernama reported that eight individuals including two enforcement officers were arrested for organising ‘counter setting’ activities for the same syndicate.

The operation was conducted by the Kelantan Ministry of Domestic Trade in collaboration with the Region Three Marine Police Force. – Bernama