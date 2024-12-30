MELAKA: A businessman with a Datuk Seri title, his daughter, son-in-law, and two employees, pleaded not guilty in the Ayer Keroh Magistrates Court to charges of causing hurt and threatening an insurance manager last month.

Mohamad Fazil Shafie, 62, Nur Amalina Mohamad Fazil, 33, and Amran Azmi, 32, and their employees, Azian Ab Rahim, 37, and Muhammad Azrul Syafiq Rosman, 28, are accused of jointly and intentionally injuring Muhammad Nur Hakim Baharudin, 30.

They allegedly committed the offence at a café in Taman Kota Laksamana, Melaka Tengah, around 8.30 pm on Nov 14.

They were charged under Section 323 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum penalty of one-year imprisonment, a fine of up to RM2,000, or both, upon conviction.

Mohamad Fazil faces another charge under Section 506 of the Penal Code for verbally threatening Muhammad Nur Hakim at the same time and location.

The offence carries a maximum sentence of two years imprisonment, a fine, or both upon conviction.

Meanwhile, Nur Amalina pleaded not guilty to charges of using offensive and insulting language against Muhammad Nur Hakim at the same time and location.

She was charged under Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955, which carries a maximum fine of RM100 upon conviction.

Azian faces an additional charge under Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminally intimidating the victim at the same time and location, which carries a maximum penalty of two years imprisonment, a fine, or both upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Nor Azizah Yusoh proposed bail of RM5,000 for each accused on each charge.

However, the accused’s lawyer Balasubramaniam requested bail to be set at RM1,000, citing the impact of the case on his clients, their financial responsibilities, and the fact that Nur Amalina is currently pregnant.

Magistrate Nor Syaliati Mohd Sobri set a total bail of RM5,500 for both Mohamad Fazil and Azian, and RM3,300 for Nur Amalina, while Amran and Muhammad Azrul Syafiq were released on RM2,500 bail each.

The court scheduled Jan 23 for the next case mention for the submission of documents.