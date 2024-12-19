Daycare teacher to be charged with child abuse tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR: A daycare teacher who was detained on Saturday to assist in the investigation of the mistreatment and abuse of an 11-month-old baby boy is scheduled to be charged at the Klang Sessions Court in Selangor tomorrow.

Sungai Buloh Police Chief Supt Mohd Hafiz Muhammad Nor stated today that the 24-year-old woman will be charged under Section 31(1) of the Child Act 2001, following her arrest at Sungai Buloh district police headquarters at 6.50 pm Saturday.

The incident came to light after a local man filed a report about bruises discovered on his child’s cheek and right ear after picking up the toddler from the daycare centre at 6.15 pm Friday.

A caregiver had informed the father that the bruises were the result of the baby falling from a table at the daycare but the daycare supervisor contacted the father on Saturday and admitted that the bruises were caused by the actions of an employee.

Following this revelation, the father took his child to Sungai Buloh Hospital for further examination.