DBKL activates operations room to monitor floods

KUALA LUMPUR: Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) has activated its operations room to monitor any incidents, particularly floods.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa said the operations room is overseen by personnel monitoring closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras to detect any rise in water levels in identified areas.

She said that among the 24 flood hotspots in the federal capital are Jalan Pudu, Jalan Sultan, Dato’ Onn Roundabout, Jalan Peel, Jalan Maharajalela, and Jalan Genting Klang.

“When we detect a rise in water levels, we will take immediate action,“ she told reporters after inspecting flood-affected areas at Universiti Malaya (UM) yesterday.

Also present were Minister of Communications Fahmi Fadzil and political secretary to the Prime Minister, Datuk Ahmad Farhan Fauzi.

Meanwhile, Dr Zaliha explained that the flash floods affecting the 24 flood hotspots in Kuala Lumpur at approximately 8.30 am yesterday were caused by extremely heavy rainfall, reaching up to 118 millilitres per hour.

She added that flood mitigation efforts were swiftly carried out in certain areas, including the activation of five pumps across the capital, alongside traffic control by the Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department.

Commenting on the flood at UM, she assured that no student residents were affected, and mitigation was swiftly managed by the responsible parties, as the university has its own flood warning system.

“Cars parked here were promptly moved, and only about six vehicles were affected.

“At DBKL’s level, there are several actions that can be taken. I was informed that besides the heavy rain, the affected areas require maintenance because debris and leaves may have caused blockages,“ she said.

She also said that the retention pond in the UM area, which can hold up to 16,000 cubic metres of water, needs maintenance.

“If we can carry out desiltation of the pond, it will increase its capacity and help reduce the risk of flooding during future heavy rains,“ she added.