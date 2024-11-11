DBKL identifies sites to help youth start businesses

KUALA LUMPUR: Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) has identified several locations to help youth start businesses around the capital city.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa said this included the MADANI Singgang Food Court in Titiwangsa here, which will be a pioneer project to assist the group start small-scale businesses.

“One of the areas mentioned is the MADANI Singgang Food Court @ Batu Bata in Titiwangsa, which was previously known as the Damai Food Court.

“As such, efforts will be taken to redevelop the area and to attract more traders and visitors to the location,” she told a media conference after attending the Federal Territories Youth Conference Winding Up Session here today.

Zaliha said the initiative is also one of the government’s efforts to reduce youth dependency on the gig economy.

“For implementation purposes, we are studying the paperwork presented by youth from the Federal Territory and I have also notified the Mayor.

“We hope it can be implemented within the next one or two months to provide the youth with the opportunity to start businesses and reinvigorate the area with economic activities,” she said.