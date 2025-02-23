KUALA LUMPUR: Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) enforcement officers wasted no time on Friday night after issuing compounds towards 33 motorists for obstructing traffic around Bukit Bintang.

In a Facebook post, yesterday, in addition to slapping the fines, DBKL enforcement personnel also towed six vehicles to the city hall’s depot for documentation.

The enforcement operation was conducted along Jalan Bukit Bintang, Jalan Berangan, and Jalan Changkat Bukit Bintang.

The vehicles were found to have been parked illegally, blocking traffic—an offence under the Road Traffic Rules and the Road Transport Act.

Traffic offence fines issued by DBKL were reportedly set at RM50 if paid within 15 days.

However, the fines’ quantum increases up to a maximum of RM100 should offenders settle them beyond the 15-day period.