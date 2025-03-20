KUALA LUMPUR: The Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) is playing a facilitating role in ensuring that the relocation of the Dewi Sri Pathrakaliamman Temple from the private land in the busy Jalan Masjid India to a new location can be resolved smoothly.

Mayor Datuk Seri Dr Maimunah Mohd Sharif said that as a party entrusted by the government, DBKL has taken proactive steps to come forward to help find the best solution for all parties involved.

“DBKL assures that every step that is being and will be taken is in line with the principle of freedom of religion as enshrined in the Federal Constitution,” she told reporters after visiting the temple here today.

Maimunah said that the temple’s relocation process would be carried out transparently and fairly, involving discussions with the stakeholders to ensure its smooth implementation.

“DBKL has identified a new suitable spot for the temple where Hindu devotees can continue to carry out their religious activities comfortably and harmoniously,” she said.

Maimunah said DBKL had also taken note of the proposal to build a mosque on land owned by a private company in Jalan Masjid India, the same location where a small part of the temple is located.

She explained that the project was proposed by the private company as the legal owner of the land and not by the government.

As such, the mayor called on all parties to continue to maintain harmony and respect the diversity of religions in this country.

Meanwhile, Dewi Sri Pathrakaliamman Temple Chairman K Barthiban said they were ready to cooperate in discussions with DBKL regarding the relocation process of the house of worship.