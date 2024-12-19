PUTRAJAYA: The Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka (DBP) is working to translate the works of the Turkmen poet and thinker Magtymguly Pyragy into Bahasa Melayu, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said the translations would allow Malaysians to appreciate Pyragy’s portrayal of commitment to justice, peace and character against greed and abuse.

“The translation of a few of the great works (of the poet) into Bahasa Melayu, so that it will be popularly known here, is to give meaning to that sort of collaboration comprehensive to Muslim countries committed to development and peace,“ Anwar said.

He said this during a joint press conference with Turkmenistan President Serdar Berdimuhamedow, who is on a two-day official visit to Malaysia, here today.

Anwar also congratulated the Central Asian country on the celebration of the renowned poet’s 300th birth anniversary this year.

Pyragy was a spiritual leader, philosophical poet and Sufi who is considered to be the father of Turkmen literature and the most famous figure in Turkmen literary history.