Deadly danger of carbon monoxide often overlooked

PETALING JAYA: Invisible and deadly, carbon monoxide (CO) is among the most overlooked vehicle hazards, a colourless and odourless gas that experts say could cause death without any indication of danger.

The mortal risks were highlighted last week when a 57-year-old woman and her disabled daughter, 25, were found dead in their parked vehicle in Malacca. They are believed to have succumbed to CO poisoning after falling asleep with the air conditioning running.

Universiti Putra Malaysia Road Safety Research Centre head associate professor Dr Law Teik Hua told theSun that CO poisoning remains a serious yet under-recognised risk, particularly when people leave their engines running in stationary vehicles.

“This is extremely risky and life-threatening. CO in vehicles comes from engine exhaust that can leak into the cabin, unlike home air conditioners, which do not produce the gas. The danger arises only if there are fuel-burning appliances nearby that leak the gas,” he explained.

Law added that while CO is normally vented through the exhaust, a car left idling can draw emissions back into the cabin via the air intake, usually located at the base of the windscreen.

He cautioned that in enclosed spaces or if the exhaust system is damaged, the gas can accumulate rapidly to lethal levels.

“The gas binds to haemoglobin in the blood up to 250 times more effectively than oxygen, depriving the body of oxygen at the cellular level. Concentrations can become life-threatening in less than 10 minutes,” he said.