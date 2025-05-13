KUALA LUMPUR: The passing of nine members of the Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) in an accident on Jalan Chikus-Sungai Lampan, Teluk Intan, this morning is a great loss not only to their families and comrades but also to the nation, said Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil.

He said FRU personnel are national heroes who are always prepared to be on the front lines to ensure public order and security.

“On behalf of everyone at the Ministry of Communications, I extend my deepest condolences to the families of the victims who perished in this tragic incident.

“This tragedy is deeply moving and has had a profound impact on all Malaysians. I pray that the souls of the departed will be blessed and placed among the righteous,” he said in a Facebook post today.

Fahmi also prayed for the bereaved families to be granted strength and perseverance during this difficult time and urged all Malaysians to pray for the injured personnel to recover swiftly and for their treatment to go smoothly.

“The Ministry of Communications stands ready to cooperate with the authorities and media in disseminating verified information, and to curb the spread of false news related to this incident to protect the sensitivities of the victims’ families and respect the ongoing investigation. Al-Fatihah,” he added.

Earlier today, Hilir Perak police chief ACP Dr Bakri Zainal Abidin said that nine people were killed and two seriously injured in the accident involving an FRU truck and a lorry carrying sand.

He said the FRU personnel were from Unit 5 Ipoh.



ALSO READ: FRU truck crash: Sand lorry driver detained, tested negative for drugs